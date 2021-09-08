SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The first of four Little Free Pantries to be installed in Skagit County opened Wednesday to those encountering food insecurity.
This first Little Free Pantry, part of a collaboration between Leadership Skagit 2021 Team Open Table and Helping Hands Solution Center, is outside the old Sedro-Woolley library at 802 Ball St.
It — and the three that will follow — will be stocked with nonperishable, ready-to-eat food, thus enabling the Helping Hands food bank to reach more folks in need.
It's an idea based on Little Free Libraries, those tiny structures where individuals can simply leave or take books as they please.
The pantries will contain food ranging from canned goods to boxed macaroni and cheese to granola bars.
"We have one like this over at our building," Helping Hands Solution Center Executive Director Rebecca Skrinde said. "It was so easy for us to say yes to this. This location is so good with seniors and kids. It's really perfect."
Team Open Table was comprised of Anita Buchanan-Jones of Shell; Sarah Hastings of the Port of Skagit; Stephanie Vervaart of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce; Miranda Wilson of the Helping Hands Solution Center; and Samantha Cabaluna, a marketing consultant.
"We wanted to make something available for Helping Hands Food Bank to extend their reach, to make it 24/7," Buchanan-Jones said. "People can't always make it to the food bank, so this is now an option."
Buchanan-Jones said Helping Hands came up with the idea while her team came up with the funding to make it happen.
"This really becomes a community taking care of things," Skrinde said. "We will be stocking it, but I bet once the word gets out, we see the community start to stock it.
"The goal is to also put flyers on it, listing services for people who may not know where the other food banks are or if they need DSHS help or something else. We want this pantry to put that information into people's hands."
Members of the National Guard began building the Little Free Pantries when they were deployed at Helping Hands to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once they left, volunteer Mike Burt took over.
The second Little Free Pantry will be installed at the Burlington Public Library while the remaining two are bound for the Mount Vernon City Library and the didgwálič Wellness Center in Anacortes.
"We are committed to keeping it full and keeping it cute," Skrinde said. "It was great to have so much support from the city. It's awesome."
A crew from the Sedro-Woolley Public Works Department installed the bright red pantry.
"As the sign says, feel free to fill it or take it," Buchanan-Jones said. "It will be unlocked and regularly stocked by Helping Hands Food Bank. This is just so exciting."
