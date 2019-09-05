MOUNT VERNON — Little Mountain Grocery store owners Manj and Samie Deol were on vacation in England recently when they got a call from one of their cashiers.
A Mount Vernon resident had won $1.3 million in the Washington Lottery after buying a winning Lotto ticket from the store.
The Deols, who have owned the store since 2007, said they have sold winning tickets before but never one for this much money.
The store received $13,000 — a 1% sales bonus from the Washington Lottery — for selling the winning ticket.
“It really paid off our vacation,” Samie Deol said.
The $1.3 million is more than double the winnings from more than 20 years of tickets sold at the store, according to a sign from that Washington Lottery posted at the store.
Manj Deol said the store added a lottery machine in 2012 to keep up with demand for tickets.
“It’s awesome when there’s a winner,” she said. “More people want to come in and play.”
