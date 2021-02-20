With COVID-10 pandemic protocols allowing few, if any, spectators at prep sporting events, two local high schools are offering live streaming opportunities for their fans.
Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison will stream games in their respective stadiums and gyms via the NFHS Network.
In Whatcom County, Lynden and Mount Baker will also stream games.
"We are very excited about what this offers," said Sedro-Woolley Athletic Director Jerry Gardner. "Especially with our 200 people at any event policy. Some events could see more fans because of availability than others, but it's going to be an event by event situation for us."
The Northwest Conference has set a policy to give any available spectator seats to the parents of senior players first. The next round of available seats will go to student body seniors, then parents of juniors and student body juniors, and so forth.
Gardner said the conference has also agreed to no visiting fans.
That being said, the only option for many fans will be subscribing to the streaming service for $10.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Games will also be available on demand. Visit nfhsnetwork.com to subscribe.
"The benefits are you have access to absolutely everything streamed on the NFHS Network and not just Sedro-Woolley sports," Gardner said. "That's a big benefit particularly if, lets say, grandma is in Minnesota and has grandkids that play in Minnesota and in Washington."
Each school has a pair of cameras, though Sedro-Woolley has a third that is not yet operational. That camera will eventually stream games on its auxiliary court.
The cameras at both stadiums are mounted at midfield and inside the gyms at center court.
"The cameras are calibrated and tuned to cover the entire field from a static position," Gardner said. "They are motion sensitive and have algorithms for motion. They will follow the action."
Don't expect an ESPN-quality broadcast.
"The expectation of it being a really polished broadcast is probably not the right expectation," Gardner said. "I would say it's a little bit more of a game-film type look. It's a simple, raw feed of the games and we won't have people speaking with it.
"Our scoreboards are connected on the system and it can pull the data automatically from those."
Sedro-Woolley got involved in the streaming system in April, cameras were installed in June and they were operational by July.
"We haven't got all the kinks worked out just yet, but we are getting there," Gardner said. "There is definitely going to be a learning curve as we move forward."
Burlington-Edison's first attempt at streaming was a bit rocky. The system didn't operate the way Athletic Director Don Beazizo had hoped for the opening volleyball match Tuesday night against Lynden Christian.
"It was buffering and freezing," Beazizo said. "It was a bit of a nightmare. So we have some things to work out."
