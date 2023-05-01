MOUNT VERNON — Local hiking guidebook author Craig Romano has written about 25 books.
There is, however, something new about his latest effort, the second edition of "Day Hiking Central Cascades," which Romano will be speaking about at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mount Vernon Library, 315 Snoqualmie St.
This book includes Romano's 8-year-old son, Giovanni.
While Giovanni has been joining his dad for years — starting in a pack on his back — he's now following in his dad's footsteps, literally.
"During the pandemic, we spent a lot of daddy and son time over in Wenatchee and Chelan, going over there to give mom a break," Romano said. "He's up to 12-mile hikes now."
Saying his son has inherited his high energy, it's easy to keep him moving.
"Just like any kid, there are times when I may have to bribe him with treats," Romano said with a laugh. "More and more as I have got older, I'm finding I enjoy company."
You'll find Giovanni's picture throughout the pages of his father's most recent book.
"He went a lot with me on the shorter, easier hikes," Romano said. "He jokes he's now a famous hiker because he's in the book."
"Day Hiking Central Cascades" focuses on the 136 best day hikes between the Sultan Basin and Wenatchee, and around Blewett Pass, Chelan, as well as the Stehekin and Entiat river valleys.
So does writing guidebooks ever become easier?
No, said Romano.
"It's really so much work," he said. These books are like marathons. You really go through a lot. You swear you are never going to do it again and you end up doing another one. While I have the process down, it's the details that's so painstaking.
"I don't know why I keep writing them, but they are my passion. I love to do it. But they are definitely a lot of work."
The first edition of this book hit the shelves in 2009.
As Romano said about this latest endeavor, "It was simply time because things change.
"They (second editions) are always bigger and better than the original editions. More hikes, write-ups are expanded and there's more information in it. This latest book, it's much heavier, thicker because there is so much more information. Overall, it's just more appealing."
One major addition is a "crowd Rating," which is something a guide to how much company one might have on the trail.
"The last couple years, trail use has just exploded," Romano said. "It has expanded so much. There are lot of crowded trails. So, with the 'crowd rating,' you can look up and see just how popular the trail is. It helps people locate those trails less traveled."
