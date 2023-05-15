The Skagit Bicycle Club's Spring Classic on Saturday drew about 500 participants.
Phil McLoud, chair of the event's planning committee, said people come from as far as British Columbia and Montana for the ride.
"We get a good sprinkling of people from all over the Pacific Northwest," he said. "We're thrilled with the turnout."
The 31st event included riders as young as 7 and several in their 80s. McLoud said the average age of riders was 55.
"We've developed a great reputation for this ride," he said.
Many of the riders knew about the Spring Classic from participating in past years, while others decided to take part for the first time.
Dennis Palmer thought it was a beautiful day for a bike ride, so he came out for the 27-mile ride.
"It went really well," Palmer said after returning to the Bay View Elementary School parking lot where the ride starts and ends. "It was the perfect day for it."
The ride consisted of four routes, which differed length and difficulty, so there was something for riders of different ages and abilities.
"This is something we take great pride in," McLoud said. "It's a long process for us to plan it."
The four routes were 27 miles, 48 miles, 64 miles and 100 miles. Most riders opted for the longer rides.
"They paid their money and they're going to get their ride," McLoud said of those doing the 100-mile ride.
Planning for the ride started in December. Thankfully, much of the routes and rest stops are able to stay the same from year to year, although organizers do have to account for road work that may occur.
The Skagit Bike Club incurs significant upfront costs in order to put on the event, such as the cost of waters and Gatorade at the rest stops, portable toilets along the routes and liability insurance for the riders.
McLoud said that with rising costs the club is grateful for the event sponsors and for companies such as Honey Bucket that provided the portable toilets at reasonable prices.
"We were really surprised with how much (costs) had gone up," McLoud said, particularly when it came to the portable toilets.
At the end of the ride, there was a pasta feed prepared by the Rough Riders 4-H Club. The leftover pasta was donated to local food banks, said McLoud.
The money raised by the Spring Classic supports the club, but also goes to organizations such as Skagit Special Olympics, the Anacortes Open Streets festival, the Mount Vernon Safe Streets program and the Skagit Land Trust.
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
