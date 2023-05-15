Spring Classic

Spring Classic participants were treated Saturday to a post-race pasta feed.

 Ronan Ellis photo

The Skagit Bicycle Club's Spring Classic on Saturday drew about 500 participants.

Phil McLoud, chair of the event's planning committee, said people come from as far as British Columbia and Montana for the ride.


Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.