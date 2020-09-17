SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It’s full on scramble mode for many in regard to their overall health and well-being.
To help those who may be struggling or have questions related to any number of topics, the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free, livestreaming Virtual Health & Community Resources Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24.
“There is so much going on right now we thought it was a great time to get together in one place,” Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce interim Director Monique Brigham said.
The Helping Hands Solution Center is eager to take part in the event. Director of Development Nichole Long said the center does more than provide boxes of food.
“We want to give education alongside it and help empower families to make good choices,” she said. “Our boxes we distribute weekly are not just ‘junk food,’ but instead include fresh produce, protein, dairy and more.”
Thus the reason for their participation in the event.
Brigham said many chamber members have been inundated with questions, and this event is a way to get specific information to those looking for it.
“You have open enrollment coming up in October for Medicare, so we can help people with information for that,” she said. “The more community resources we can get in there the better. We see this as a good community service.”
The chamber held its first health fair last year and Brigham said it was a success.
“We are excited to keep it going this year,” she said. “And to make it a community resource event as well, and not just (that) health care is important.”
While last year’s fair was an in-person event, this year’s is a live, virtual event complete with an interactive webpage where members of the community can browse participating vendors.
A simple click will bring them to those vendors’ live booths, allowing them to interact face-to-face through chat rooms with no downloads required.
To participate, go to my.boothcentral.com or to the chamber’s Facebook page as well as its website, sedro-woolley.com.
