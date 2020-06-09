With Skagit County now in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen the economy, some local churches are planning to welcome worshipers back to in-person services.
Church members can expect some changes when they do return.
Several local church leaders say they’re excited to be able to worship together again, but add they will meticulously follow safety guidelines, even if it means fewer people in the pews.
“It’ll be strange and different. But people will be glad to be back in the building,” said Pastor Kevin Schubkegel of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon.
The church will hold its first in-building service since March 15 on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The service will be repeated at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
“There were hints (the county) would be released to Phase 2 last week,” Schubkegel said. “We had people calling, asking. ‘Is it time yet? Is it time yet?’”
Phase 2 allows churches to host up to 25% of their capacity or 50 individuals, whichever is less.
Schubkegel said the church will enforce several new safety measures, including the wearing of masks, the observation of marked six-foot distances between people and requirements worshipers sign up beforehand. The church has a designated COVID supervisor to make sure measures are followed.
Schubkegel said older members, or those who may be uncomfortable attending due to high-risk health conditions, are encouraged to instead watch services on YouTube, or can be provided audio versions later.
He said those involved with the church have done what they can to stay connected with worshipers, such as regular phone calls to older or more isolated church members and Bible study over the video conferencing app Zoom.
“For me, it’s been a painful process to learn the technology. But there have been blessings,” Schubkegel said.
Father Tom McMichael, pastor of Skagit Valley Catholic Churches, said the county’s Catholic churches are slated to hold Mass this weekend.
The area’s Catholic churches, too, are planning on enforcing required restrictions such as social distancing, the wearing of masks and signing up beforehand.
“I think people are overjoyed we’re returning to public Masses,” he said. “We’ve livestreamed Masses in English and Spanish, but for Catholics it’s not the same. We’re a sacramental church. Receiving the body and blood of Christ is important; being with each other is important.”
Pastor Marc Hander of Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon said the church is still closed to in-person services through Phase 2, but staff are planning to meet to determine the next steps as the county advances through the phases.
Salem Lutheran has also searched for ways to remain connected.
At the beginning of May, Hander said, the church’s youth groups delivered flowers to the church’s seniors, and this weekend they’ll deliver cookies to every household in the congregation.
