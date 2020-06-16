SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Members of the Sedro-Woolley High School esports team recently competed in a tournament hosted by Peninsula College in Port Angeles.
But it was more than just a tournament. It was a recruiting tool for the college’s esports team.
The livestreamed event saw Sedro-Woolley’s Carlos Rodriguez, a freshman, finish second in the game of Smash Brothers.
“They definitely enjoyed the opportunity,” Sedro-Woolley esports coach Jason Dilley said of his team. “And they did well.”
Other Cubs team members who competed included junior Kim Partida-Morales and sophomores Cobi Bullen and Elijah Sanders.
“This event exceeded my expectations and I was blown away at the talent we have in Washington state,” said Peninsula College esports coach Charlie Morrow.
Morrow would know, having been involved in esports since 2009. A year ago, the Peninsula College alumnus — who holds a master’s degree in performance psychology — was named the college’s first esports coach.
She was impressed by what she saw from the Sedro-Woolley team, saying the team has some talented players, ones she wouldn’t mind someday having on her roster.
Building that college roster was one reason Morrow chose to host the tournament, which highlighted players from throughout the state.
“This tournament was a total recruitment tournament,” said Dilley. “For (Peninsula College) it was an opportunity to see the talent in the state.”
Morrow planned to visit teams in the state before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, and so the decision was made to host the tournament.
Scholarships are available to qualifying esports players.
“Last year and this year we are offering a total of $12,000 in scholarships,” Morrow said.
So what exactly is Morrow looking for in team members?
“The ideal player would be someone who has a high GPA, played on an esports team before, and who gets along with others and is a good team player,” she said. “However, I encourage players of all skill levels to inquire.”
While there are no Sedro-Woolley High School grads on the current Peninsula roster, Morrow said she hopes that changes in the future.
“I was able to watch most of their games and they were incredibly talented,” she said. “Jason (Dilley) has done an excellent job preparing these students for esports competition. They were all a pleasure to work with and I was impressed with their decision making and skill execution.”
