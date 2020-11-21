MOUNT VERNON — When Grace Dilworth and Elinor Nylander were looking for a project to do so each could earn a Silver Award through the Girl Scouts, they turned to an assisted-living and memory care facility.
The Troop 41485 members completed their project Wednesday afternoon when they delivered seasonal-themed placemats as well as a park bench to Ashley Gardens in Mount Vernon.
"We came up with the idea of making placemats with the seasons on them because we noticed people with dementia or memory loss can have a hard time remembering important things such as family members," Dilworth said. "Our thought process was to give the residents at Ashley Gardens a way to look down and see what season it is.
“This could help them remember the little things, and if they can remember the little things, it might be easier to remember the big things."
The two also built a park bench for residents to use while enjoying the facility's garden. Nylander said they had some help when it came to building the bench.
"We did build the bench with some help from Grace's dad," she said. "He kindly let us use his woodshop and donated his time to help us build it."
Nylander has been involved with Girl Scouts for nine years and Dilworth for seven years.
Now that they have the second-highest award in Girl Scouts, the pair will set their sights on the Gold Award, something only 6% of all Girl Scouts earn.
That number doesn't faze either Dilworth or Nylander. If anything, it's spurring the pair on to finish what they started.
They plan on working toward the Gold Award over the next several years.
In the meantime, they will each enjoy having earned a Silver Award and the good they did for the residents of Ashley Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.