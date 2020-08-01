A local nuclear disarmament group will take part in the coming week in two days of events that will be held on the 75th anniversaries of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Bud Powell, program coordinator for Skagit Valley peace and nuclear disarmament group No More Bombs, said the threat of nuclear weapons continues to this day.
"Nuclear weapons have the potential to end all life on earth," he said. "So it's surprising to me that we are still facing that issue after all these years."
Groups nationwide will join together for two days of livestreaming to acknowledge and remember Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, the dates "Little Boy" and "Fat Man" were dropped on Japan to effectively end World War II. The events will feature programs and luminaries from throughout the country.
"People like myself, who grew up with this issue, are leaders of this group," Powell said. "We have been peace activists all our lives."
No More Bombs, founded in 2017, will air its locally produced video at 12:45 p.m. Aug 6. The group will also host a Zoom presentation from 6 to 7 p.m. that same day.
Go to nomorebombs.org for information.
"In the video, several of our members will talk about their experiences in regards to this issue," Powell said. "In short segments, we will be talking about different ideas and the history and our background from a variety of different places by people who have been living with and dealing with this issue for many, many years."
Powell said it's important that people just not simply accept nuclear weapons, adding that is a very dangerous attitude.
"All it takes is one unstable president, one unstable dictator, one unstable leader, one series of events and things spiral out of control," he said. "We cannot let this simply fall off people's radar. This is just such an important message."
