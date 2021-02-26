Puget Sound Energy has announced $1 million in grants to help organizations upgrade to solar power — and several Skagit County organizations are among those that will benefit.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County, Helping Hands Solutions Center, Camp Korey and Friendship House are among the 15 announced recipients.
Ron McHenry, CEO and president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County, said solar panels on the Sedro-Woolley clubhouse will allow the organization to save on bills and spend the money elsewhere.
“We’re really excited about this opportunity. It’s a good direction for our environment, and it’ll reduce our operating costs. For the Sedro-Woolley building, (electricity) is a $7,000-a-year expense. That’s the cost of a part-time staff member. Now we’ll be able to take that investment and exchange it into program services. It’s better for the environment, better for community and increases program quality — all at the same time,” he said.
McHenry said the $100,000 grant covers the cost of the purchase and installation of the panels, which will have benefits beyond the financial ones.
“It’s cool for our kids to see this. The more they get to see these types of technologies, the more they’ll be passionate advocates and adopters in the future,” he said.
The panels will be installed in April or May, McHenry said.
The panels for Friendship House in Mount Vernon have already been installed on the facility’s café, and are only awaiting a final inspection to become operational.
Friendship House Executive Director Tina Tate said the grant of about $53,000 will give the shelter a needed financial boost, as the café has the facility’s largest electric bill — about $500 a month.
“Now we’ll be able to put similar money back into serving meals and providing food,” Tate said. “It’ll be huge for us, especially with new projects coming up.
“We’re grateful to Puget Sound Energy. This shows they care about their community and the nonprofits trying to do great work in times of struggle.”
The grants were awarded out of Puget Sound Energy’s Green Power and Solar Choice programs. Puget Sound Energy said it will offer another competitive grant cycle this year.
Helping Hands Solution Center Executive Director Rebecca Larsen said the building was built with solar panels in mind, and it’s exciting to see that become a reality Monday, when installation is slated to begin.
“It makes us feel good. It makes us feel like we’re not just thinking of what the community can give us, but what we can give the community,” Larsen said.
She said the $100,000 grant will cover a portion of the installation, with the food bank pursuing grants for part of the remaining cost.
Larsen said the panels may make the food bank more attractive to donors, who prefer their funds go toward direct aid for the community rather than to operational expenses.
“Donors don’t want to pay for utilities. ... It’s nice we won’t have to pay for it for very long,” she said.
