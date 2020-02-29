As documented cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the United States, Skagit County’s three hospitals are working closely with Skagit County Public Health to prepare a response.
Dr. Connie Davis, chief medical officer with Skagit Regional Health, said Skagit Valley Hospital is preparing similarly to how it would prepare for a flu pandemic, in accordance with advice from health officials.
“We follow Public Health’s lead,” she said.
Davis and leaders at the county’s other two hospitals are in constant communication with Public Health and are ready to deploy pandemic procedures if instructed.
While there have been no cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County, state and federal guidelines for testing are continually changing as the virus spreads and as health officials learn more about it, according to Polly Dubbel, communicable disease and environmental health manager with Skagit County Public Health.
Initially, only those who presented symptoms and had traveled to China were tested. But as it becomes likely COVID-19 will spread in the U.S., Dubbel said public health officials are widening the criteria.
“As the outbreak evolves, the messaging will evolve,” she said.
Each hospital in the county is preparing to be able to properly triage and isolate patients in the event of a pandemic, Dubbel said.
Davis said her staff is following the guidelines coming from public health agencies. These guidelines lay out procedures for proper training, triage and isolation practices.
“Our motto is ‘be prepared,’ and that’s what we’re doing,” Davis said.
Staff at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley are following the same plans.
“Our infection prevention experts are working in partnership with the Skagit County Health Department to establish clinical and operational protocols, implement CDC-recommended isolation processes and procedures, safeguard proper screening tools and lab testing, and ensure adequate supplies and protective equipment,” read a statement from PeaceHealth.
At Island Hospital in Anacortes, a team has worked on a policy that involves the entire hospital staff, according to Dr. Gary Preston, the infection preventionist. It includes training staff to recognize possible cases, even when they are out in public.
Receptionists and nurses have a script with questions for patients that aims to identify anyone who could have COVID-19. At that point, Preston is called in to determine the next steps.
Dubbel said the same strategies that reduce the chances of catching a cold or flu should help with COVID-19.
“Start practicing good personal health habits,” she said.
People should wash their hands regularly, avoid touching their faces and stay home when they feel sick to reduce the chance of contracting or transmitting the virus, she said.
Dubbel said those who believe they may have COVID-19 should first call their primary care provider and discuss their symptoms.
What they should not do, she said, is drop in at a hospital or other health care provider. Calling ahead gives staff the opportunity to prepare in case the patient needs to be isolated, and can reduce the chance of transmitting the virus.
Preston, meanwhile, said rather than panic, people should proactively treat the possibility of coronavirus as they would the flu, which also remains a threat.
{p class=”p1”}”The most important piece is for ill folks to not be circulating in public spaces,” he said.
{p class=”p1”}Dubbel noted that the state Department of Health has set up a call center to field questions from the public. Those with questions about what symptoms to look for or how the virus spreads should call 1-800-525-0127 then press #.
