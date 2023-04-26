Burlington-Edison High School students put together scaffolding Tuesday during the Washington Apprenticeship Vocational Education Tour at the Northwest Carpenter’s Institute of Washington training center in Burlington.
BURLINGTON — Students from Skagit, Whatcom, Island, San Juan and Snohomish counties gathered this week for the Washington Apprenticeship Vocational Education Tour at the Northwest Carpenter’s Institute of Washington training center in Burlington.
The goal of the tour is to connect high school juniors and seniors with apprenticeship opportunities for jobs of which they may not be aware.
“These are high-wage, high-demand jobs for students interested in working on infrastructure and projects in our region,” said Mary Powers, career connected learning specialist for Northwest Educational Service District 189. “Unless their family or friends work in the trades, they might not know about these apprenticeship options that offer stability, paid work experience while they are learning and excellent benefits.”
A variety of trades were represented, including carpenters, construction laborers, operating engineers, electricians and sheet metal workers.
Each day a different set of schools came and participated in six hands-on activities that introduced students to what apprentices may do in the various trades.
One of the activities had students building a form for a concrete wall, which is the barrier that helps hold the concrete in place while it dries.
Greg Knutzen, a retired Burlington-Edison School District teacher who helped lead students from station to station, said many of the jobs involve more than people think.
“It’s a really good introduction to the apprenticeships and what’s available to the kids right out of high school,” Knutzen said. “The opportunities for these guys are amazing.”
Burlington-Edison School District GEAR Up Site Coordinator Heather Paton said there are a lot of misconceptions that post-high school is either about the trades or college, while many times apprentices are receiving degrees at the end of the apprenticeships.
In addition to giving students career options, many of the apprenticeships start at about $30 an hour.
After four years as an apprentice, the pay jumps to about $50 an hour, plus benefit packages.
Powers said she believes events like this help encourage students to submit apprenticeship applications when they graduate from high school, bolstering the local trades.
