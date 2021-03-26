A Skagit County resident who has filled several roles in community-oriented organizations has stepped into another.
Maddy MacKenzie, an Anacortes High School graduate who’s been involved with the Anacortes Rotary Club, Island Hospital Foundation and Hospice of the Northwest Foundation has been named new executive director of the Skagit Community Foundation.
“Serving my community has always been important to me. This position utilizes the skills I’ve developed over time. ... I get to learn, participate and give back in a meaningful way,” MacKenzie said.
MacKenzie began March 10 and is in the midst of the foundation’s yearly grant process, which awards funds to a variety of local organizations. Last year it awarded over $680,000 in grants to local nonprofits.
“It’s a lot of learning right away ... it’s a great thing to jump into,” MacKenzie said.
MacKenzie graduated from the University of Washington and later received a Skagit Women’s Alliance & Network scholarship to complete her Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University.
She worked at the Island Hospital Foundation and Hospice of the Northwest Foundation and was a member of the Anacortes Rotary Club, helping it with a direct-mail campaign through the pandemic. She’s a founding member of the Anacortes Women’s Giving Circle.
Board Chairman Tyler Steinman said in a release, “Maddy has the right combination of skills and experience.”
Mary McGoffin, co-chair of the foundation’s search committee, said in a release: “Maddy demonstrated a breadth of knowledge not commonly found in the nonprofit sector. She understood that the social challenges nonprofits try to address are the result of wider economic issues. ... Maddy knows that nonprofit leadership today requires advanced business skills.”
