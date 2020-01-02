Three housing nonprofits in Skagit County received a total of $5.1 million in grants from the state Housing Trust Fund to pay for about 132 new units of affordable housing.
“It’s been years since this many projects have been funded,” said Shelley Kjos, housing resource coordinator for the county.
The grants — announced Dec. 19 — include $3 million for the Housing Authority of Skagit County, $1.5 million for Catholic Housing Services and $600,000 for the Home Trust of Skagit.
Kjos said the Housing Authority grant will fund a 50-unit affordable housing project on College Way in Mount Vernon.
The $1.5 million grant to Catholic Housing Services will go toward the county’s planned 70-unit permanent affordable housing project, which will offer housing and behavioral health services for the homeless, she said.
Jodi Dean, executive director of the Home Trust, said the nonprofit’s $600,000 grant will allow it to move forward on its plan to build five homes in La Conner, and will make the nonprofit more attractive for other grants.
“(This grant) represents the ability to put many more families in affordable homes,” she said.
Dean said the Home Trust builds and sells homes guaranteed to be permanently affordable. They are for those who earn 80 percent or less of the area’s average income.
She said she expects the five new homes in La Conner will be completed by the end of 2020.
“I guarantee five homes for five families by Christmas 2020,” she said.
Statewide, the fund awarded $91.6 million for affordable housing projects, according to a news release from the state Department of Commerce.
