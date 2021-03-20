Discover Passes, which permit parking for those who wish to take part in recreational activities on state lands, are available to be checked out through area libraries.
The Check Out Washington program, which is in its third year, makes limited-edition Discover Passes available to Skagit County library cardholders.
Participating are libraries in Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley, La Conner and Concrete.
"People can put it on hold just like a book," said Sedro-Woolley Library Director Jeanne Williams. "And if no one puts a hold on it, then you can renew it."
Some libraries also make available for checkout a backpack containing a pair of binoculars, guidebooks to Washington trees and Washington birds, and a state map listing all state parks.
"It has a guide to all the state parks in Washington," Burlington teen librarian Jenny Cole said of the backpack. "There is also an evaluation for people to fill out. We would love to have them do that so we can get some feedback."
Borrowing periods as well as number of passes available vary by library.
The Mount Vernon City Library was the first to offer Check Out Washington in 2019. Since then, the one-time pilot program has expanded.
The Sedro-Woolley Library began to offer its pair of Check Out Washington backpacks in early 2020.
"As soon as we started, COVID hit," said Williams. "That really put a damper on people's ability to go to state parks at the beginning. As restrictions ease, I believe people will really become interested."
The Burlington Public Library went through something similar. It joined the program last summer during the pandemic and has had its two backpacks checked out a total of six times.
As spring arrives, local libraries want to get the word out that Check Out Washington is available for their patrons.
"We want people to know we are offering these," Cole said. "Even though the building is closed, we still have a lot to offer curbside. Folks can call or go online to put things on hold (including Check Out Washington) and then come pick them up."
Users are reminded to take appropriate items on their trips to explore state lands. That includes food, water, area maps and extra clothes.
"I hope people make the decision to get outside once the good weather is here," Cole said. "I expect these backpacks to see more use then."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.