Kyle Skillman

Kyle Skillman is preparing for a national championship event.

 Submitted photo

Kyle Skillman has been pursuing his dreams.

The Mount Vernon 17-year-old has spent the past four months living and training at former professional motocross star Kevin Windham’s Farm 14 facility in Centreville, Mississippi.

In August, Skillman will be at the Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

He will compete in the premier class 450-B.

Skillman punched his ticket to the national event by placing fourth in the 450-B class in Delta, Utah. This came a week after finishing just outside the top six in Conroe, Texas. 

The national event is only one big thing for Skillman this summer. He graduate high school a year early on Aug. 5 while at the national event in Tennessee.

Skillman has been taking part in the online On Track School.

Tags

