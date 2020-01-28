A group of Skagit County officials met last week for a behind-closed-doors discussion on developing homeless shelters, and the dilemma between supporting local services or more cost-effective centralized facilities.
Mayors and police chiefs from each of the four cities joined county Commissioner Lisa Janicki and Sheriff Don McDermott for the Wednesday meeting, which was set up to continue a discussion from October’s housing summit on local governments’ roles in homeless services.
Those who attended agreed that the county needs day center and overnight shelter services, but disagreed as to whether these services should be centrally located or spread throughout the county.
Janicki said the group started the meeting with the understanding that overnight accommodations are needed for the county’s homeless population.
“One conclusion is that there is a need for a low-barrier shelter,” she said.
The core discussion, she said, was about where such services should go.
The bulk of the homeless population, as well as most social services, are in Mount Vernon, the county’s largest city.
As such, Janicki said it makes sense to build up services there, rather than pay more to open and staff smaller shelters.
Some communities, she said, may not have a large enough homeless population to warrant their own facility.
City leaders, including Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau and Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere, said the distributed model is worth investigating.
Because of its location far to the west of other cities, Gere said Anacortes is “probably always going to have to think locally.”
Transportation issues would make it harder for the homeless in Anacortes to seek help in Mount Vernon, she said.
Boudreau said larger cities, such as Everett and Seattle, can benefit from centralized facilities in part because of their more robust public transportation system, she said. Skagit County doesn’t have that.
Instead, she said cities should each consider smaller facilities, so the homeless won’t have to travel across the county to access services.
For instance, she said a homeless person in Concrete isn’t likely to benefit from a day center in Mount Vernon. They’d be much more likely to make the trip to Sedro-Woolley.
Janicki said she’s scheduled another meeting for late February.
Boudreau welcomed the opportunity to speak on the issue with those who attended, adding she was glad Janicki decided to take a leadership role in the discussion.
“Human services is the responsibility of county government,” she said.
