For the first time, a tribal police officer holds a seat on the state's Criminal Justice Training Commission, bringing to the table perspective from tribal departments throughout the state.
Upper Skagit Tribal Police Sgt. Jared Couch, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, is proud to be that officer. He was appointed to the commission in October with his term running until June 2026.
"Tribal law enforcement have long been underrepresented and I hope to change that," Couch wrote in his application for the commission.
The commission oversees certification, suspension and decertification of peace and corrections officers in the state.
Couch applied to serve on the commission after a new state law that took effect this year paved the way for tribal representation. Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, and seven other legislators sponsored the bill in January that led to the new law.
The law increased the size of the commission from 16 to 21 members and added the requirement that at least one member be a tribal police officer with more than 10 years of experience in law enforcement.
Couch, one of several new commission members appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee, said he is excited to represent tribal police throughout the state, as well as to represent law enforcement in Skagit County.
"I haven't been able to find where we've had anybody locally sit on the commission," Couch said. "So hopefully it brings a voice to the region for law enforcement training issues."
Couch came highly recommended for the position. He received references from state Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, Sedro-Woolley City Council member Joellen Kesti, Upper Skagit Tribal Police Chief Rance Sutten and Spokane Tribe of Indians Police Chief Kelly Hembach.
"I was humbled by the amount of support I got from across the state," Couch said. "I really look forward to working with my fellow commissioners and commission staff."
Beyond bringing a tribal police officer's voice to the table, Couch said he sees room for improvement when it comes to meeting the demand for the state's Basic Law Enforcement Academy training, particularly for tribal officers.
Because tribes aren't required to send their officers to the academy, Couch said when a tribal department chooses to participate, its officers are not a priority and end up on a waiting list.
"It's difficult to get academy seats," he said. "When you don't have a requirement for that training as an agency, you go to the bottom of the list ... They just try to fit you in where they have space."
Couch said he hopes to help streamline the process.
"What are things we can do to cut down the wait time for all agencies and to help get more tribal officers through the Basic Law Enforcement Academy?" he said.
Couch is a former Skagit County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy, has worked for the Upper Skagit department since 2016 and holds leadership roles with the Washington State Fraternal Order of the Police.
Before entering law enforcement, Couch earned a bachelor's degree in recreation management.
"I envisioned eventually working for the U.S. Forest Service or the state Department of Natural Resources as land management law enforcement," he said. "I would say I hit the home run in working for the Upper Skagit tribe because I get to do police work and I get to do fish and wildlife enforcement ... There is something different every day."
