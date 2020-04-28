Four Skagit County schools have been recognized for improving student outcomes.
The State Board of Education, the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee have recognized 391 schools for showing improvement in three areas: closing gaps, growth and achievement.
The Skagit County schools that have been honored are in the Anacortes, La Conner and Sedro-Woolley school districts.
In Anacortes, Mt. Erie Elementary School was honored for advancements in closing the achievement gap among at least one targeted group of students, according to a news release from the district.
Specifically, Mt. Erie showed advancements in closing the gaps during the 2018-2019 school year for Hispanic/Latino and special education students, the release states.
“These scores reflect a real commitment on behalf of our staff to support all students,” Mt. Erie Principal Kevin Schwartz in the news release. “While test scores don’t paint a complete picture of a student’s experience, I’m proud of the work we have done in closing some of these gaps.”
La Conner Elementary School was recognized for improving the academic performance of Hispanic/Latino students in both of the previous two school years.
In Sedro-Woolley, Lyman Elementary School and Sedro-Woolley High School were recognized for showing growth, according to a news release from that district.
“Lyman Elementary and Sedro-Woolley High School have great staff and students,” Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Phil Brockman said in a news release. “The recognition of student academic growth is confirmation of students taking ownership of their learning and staff dedication to ensure students are achieving at high levels.”
