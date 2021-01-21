Skagit Valley College golfer Grace Christianson earned honors for her play this fall.
The Northwest Athletic Conference named Christianson the Golfer of the Season among women competitors.
Christianson, a sophomore from Stanwood, earned a win and a second-place finish in three events for the Cardinals. She shot an 81 to win the Grays Harbor Invitational, and a 79 to tie for second at the Olympic Invitational.
Teammate Clara Bergman won the Olympic Invitational with a 75.
"She works very hard on her game and it is all coming together quite well," Cardinals coach Daniel Graber said in a news release. "Last year she had the lowest scoring average in the conference, and she kept momentum this fall with a few solid rounds. We are looking forward to a great spring season with Grace as a leader of our women's team, and are very happy that she is being recognized for her performance."
Christianson said in the release, "I strive to improve every day I am on the course and I love the fact that there is always something new to learn and improve upon."
Grays Harbor sophomore Tyler Cassell was named Golfer of the Season for men.
The conference's golfers are set to return to play in March for the spring season. The Cardinals' season includes the Skagit Valley College Invitational at Avalon Golf Course on April 11-12.
Golfer nets hole in one
Jim Jensen of Mount Vernon shot a hole in one Jan. 15 at Avalon Golf Links
Jensen aced the No. 2 hole on the North Course from 142 yards. He used his 6-iron.
