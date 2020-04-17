In a time when people are looking for ways to acknowledge those dealing with COVID-19, Carol Sullivan is promoting something with a hint of fun to it: making a racket.
Inspired by the noisy displays of affection being performed elsewhere — from Europeans applauding health care workers from their windows to timed outbursts of clapping and cheers in Brooklyn — the Mount Vernon resident has emerged from her home at 7 p.m. each of the past few Thursdays for a display of her own.
Once outside, she’s banged on a lid with a spoon. She’s spread the word to friends and neighbors and others have joined in, she said.
Sullivan has five children who work in health care. She’s been paying attention to the hard work they’re doing, but said her gesture isn’t meant to honor them alone.
“It’s not just for them, for all the other people we didn’t think about at first,” she said. “At first I was thinking just of my kids. It took me a while to realize there are other families, other people, other moms going through what I am.”
Sullivan said she was referring to the efforts made by everyone working in such an uncertain time: firefighters and law enforcement officers, grocery store clerks and sanitation department employees, and many more.
“Everyone who’s putting themselves on the front line to keep members of their communities healthy, safe and supplied,” she said.
The thank-you is one of the reasons for the display, she said, but so is the communal aspect of it ... and the fun.
The former preschool teacher said her years working with kids has given her “the right to be silly,” but says others should consider allowing themselves some childlike joy in a time of worry.
“It’s been fun to be outside. It’s been fun to be silly. But I think it makes sense. It gives a common, we’re-in-this-together feeling. We want these people to know we’re thinking of them,” Sullivan said.
