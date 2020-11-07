A historic election — which saw a record number of voters turn out during a pandemic — brought out all kinds of emotions.
Hope, anxiety, disappointment were just a few.
Some Skagit County voters shared the emotions they felt this week and their thoughts on overcoming division with the Skagit Valley Herald.
No 'blue wave'
The election did not go as some Democrats expected.
Mount Vernon City Council Member Richard Brocksmith said he expected a Joe Biden win, but thought the country would come out against President Donald Trump in greater numbers.
"Nationally, I thought there would be a bigger repudiation of the dangerous tactics and direction the Trump administration is taking," he said. "I'm surprised that blue wave wasn't a little bigger."
Brocksmith voted for Biden, saying "Trump was never an option."
Anacortes resident Wayne Huseby, who voted for Biden, said he was also surprised by the close margin.
He said polls and news coverage leading up to the election made it seem like Biden had a substantial lead, but in many states Biden won by only a percentage point or less.
"No matter who wins this thing, half the country is not going to be happy," Huseby said on Wednesday.
Huseby, who is a retired network engineer and planner, said some family members are Trump supporters and that he struggles to understand what they see in the president. What this election has made clear is that Trump's supporters aren't going anywhere.
"We have half the country out there and these people that voted for Donald Trump voted for him passionately," he said. "There are grievances and there is something, and if we don’t take the time to understand what this is, it’s not going to get better."
Huseby said he likes that Biden says he "is going to be a president for everyone" and is hopeful the former vice president will be able to pull people back together.
Mark Hulst, another Mount Vernon City Council member, supported Trump this year as he did in 2016. On issues of tax policy, nominating conservative judges and putting America first, Hulst said Trump kept his promises and earned his vote.
However, he said he didn't expect the rest of the country to feel similarly, and he isn't surprised by Biden's win.
"If I was surprised by anything, I think it's the gains (Republicans) made in the House," he said.
Deep divisions
Betsy McCann, a lifelong resident of Sedro-Woolley, said the election process saddened her more than it surprised her. She wasn't shocked with how the election went.
"We've been divided for four years, and apparently long before then," she said.
McCann admitted to having to distance herself from certain individuals.
"I've unfollowed a lot of people on Facebook, and had short conversations with some friends," she said. "My family has mostly similar political views."
Mount Vernon's Michael Bonacci echoed that.
"I have to admit, I blocked several people on Facebook," Bonacci said. "Those stridently supportive of Republican candidates, because of their support of dismantling the Affordable Care Act and denial of pre-existing conditions, as well as their hypocritical rush to appoint a Supreme Court justice when they denied this to President Obama months before the end of his term."
Bonacci said he would like nothing more than to see bipartisanship and decency return to government, something he said has been sorely lacking the past four years.
Mount Vernon resident Faviola Lopez, who is Mexican-American, said the election was one of the most important to her.
"I need to make sure that my daughters know that we live in a country where you can speak up and unite, you can make a change to the injustice," she said.
She said it's important that parents teach their children that it's OK people have differences.
"Differences in values, but this does not mean that we teach them to hate others for their race or color of their skin or their own beliefs," Lopez said. "Neither party can teach one to be a good human being, this comes from your home. However, both parties can help bring the dialogue in and talk about issues and not spread hate."
She said he had hoped for a more civil election season, saying she thought the country had seen enough hate and was ready to become united again.
"I am happy to see that our own state is more inclusive than some other parts of the country," Lopez said.
Mount Vernon resident Zach Barborinas, a business owner and a Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation board member, said finding common ground among those who disagree “is the million-dollar question.”
“It goes back to how do we be open to other thoughts and perspectives,” he said. “Our country has evolved to the point where we assume negative intent, and that is the crux of why we are so divided.”
He said it might help if people think about positive or neutral intent instead.
First-time voters speak out
Sedro-Woolley resident and Western Washington University sophomore Llyra Roe said it was “incredibly stressful” watching election results while balancing midterm exams this week. She carried around a bottle of sparkling cider this week to celebrate when Biden won the election.
The 19-year-old, who voted in her first presidential election this year, said she initially favored Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, but chose to “settle for Biden."
Roe said she wants to see Biden get a handle on the spiking COVID-19 cases — a record 120,000 new infections were reported in the country Thursday — and help calm things down and tone down the hateful rhetoric.
She said education is the key to helping people with differing views find common ground, but that the spread of misinformation — and the mislabeling of genuine news as “fake news" — makes that difficult.
"I really think we need to re-evaluate what fake news really means, and ask ourselves if it’s fake news or does it not agree with your opinion," Roe said.
She said she intends to pursue a career in politics, which at the moment feels “really emotionally draining and taxing.”
“You really just have to learn to pace yourself and not give up, and not give up on humanity,” Roe said. “It seems like it is so dark and evil sometimes.”
Another first-time presidential election voter, John Harrison of Fidalgo Island, cautioned about getting complacent during a Biden presidency.
“I worry a lot of people are going to see Biden win this election and think ‘things are back to normal, the big orange guy is out of office,’” he said. “The past four years have shown how many issues we have in our society. We still have so much further to go.”
A journalism major at Seattle University, the 20-year-old was part of a group of Anacortes teens who led protests for racial justice during the summer and fall.
“That’s why I’m hopeful of what’s ahead, not because of any political candidate or partisan movement, but because I’ve seen people be far more aware of social issues and climate issues than I saw when I was growing up,” Harrison said.
Local focus
Some were surprised by the performance of Democratic candidates at the local level.
Brocksmith, the Mount Vernon City Council member, said Democrat Mark Lundsten's early lead over Republican Ron Wesen in the race for county commissioner and the strength of Democrats in the 10th Legislative District show the county may be moving to the left.
"Skagit is seen as kind of a red area, and it's purple-ing up," he said.
However, Brocksmith said it will take several more elections to see if this is a trend, or simply a reaction to Trump.
Hulst, the Mount Vernon City Council member who supports Trump, said he was prepared for Skagit County moving left on the political spectrum, saying Trump likely contributed to this.
"We have to be honest; Trump wasn't a very popular candidate in Washington," he said. "That affects down-ballot races."
As of Saturday evening, Wesen had overtaken Lundsten by 2,206 votes in the District 1 commissioner race.
Alan Mesman, a La Conner dairy farmer, said on Thursday, when Wesen was still behind in his commissioner race, that he was concerned about farmers and rural residents losing representation.
"We just lose representation when we have all urban county commissioners," he said.
In the governor and presidential races this election, Democratic candidates are doing better than they historically have in Skagit County, said Jason Easton, a former Skagit County planning commissioner and a former Skagit Public Utility District candidate.
As of Saturday evening, Biden had 54% of Skagit votes. In 2016, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton received only 48% of Skagit votes.
Trump is doing as well as he did in 2016 with about 44% of Skagit votes.
In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has about 52% of Skagit votes. As of Saturday, Republican challenger Loren Culp had narrowed the gap and has 48% of Skagit votes.
Nearly 58,000 ballots have been counted and 15,700 remain.
Bonacci, the Mount Vernon resident, said he was pleased with the re-election of Inslee.
"I think he (Inslee) has kept the citizens of Washington relatively safe compared to so many other states whose governors have ignored or flat-out rejected science and data," Bonacci said. "Their COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths are far beyond what we’re experiencing."
Easton said he suspects a surge in voter registrations in Skagit County has boosted support for Democratic candidates.
Between the 2016 and 2020 general elections, 11,000 people registered to vote in Skagit County, according to the county Auditor’s Office. In three months following the August primary, about 5,000 new voters registered.
Skagit County voter turnout may be on track to surpass the voter turnout rate of 79.8% in 2016.
Easton said voters in both parties have been more motivated this year.
"As people have drawn stronger lines about what they believe, they are registering and motivated and voting," Easton said.
