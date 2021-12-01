Shayla Driskell and Katie Roden weren’t necessarily looking to run the New York City Marathon.
But when the opportunity arose to not only run it, but also raise funds for Camp Korey, they couldn’t pass it up.
Camp Korey, which is east of Lake McMurray, provides programs for children and their families dealing with serious medical conditions.
“It was always a dream of mine to run both the Boston Marathon and the New York City Marathon,” Roden said. “I’m turning 40 in January and saw that Camp Korey had some extra bibs and I was really intrigued.
“I texted Shayla about it and we decided to sign up.”
The two local long-distance runners — Driskell of Sedro-Woolley and Roden of Mount Vernon — along with 22 others who ran as part of Team Korey raised $130,000 for the camp.
Driskell said she and her family once attended an event at Camp Korey, while Roden said that running for such a great charity made the experience of running in New York even better.
“My husband grew up with an autoimmune disease and this camp would have been the perfect place for him to go as a kid,” she said. “So that was part of my passion for it.”
Driskell and Roden work together as chemical dependency counselors.
Driskell has been running for about 13 years and Roden for about 10. This was their second marathon.
“It was absolutely amazing,” Driskell said of running the Nov. 7 race. “We were both just blown away.
“The energy while we were running through the boroughs was insane. The people along the route were incredible. There was just so much energy.”
Roden echoed those sentiments.
“There were so many people and they were so loud,” she said. “That really carried me the whole way. It was one of the most amazing things I have ever experienced. We had our names on our shirts and people were yelling them.”
Driskell said the pair ran their first marathon together in 2017 when they competed in Rock n’ Roll Seattle.
They didn’t plan on running another.
“Then the opportunity came up on the Skagit Runners and you could get a bib for New York by raising money for Camp Korey,” Driskell said.
The two began training for the New York City Marathon in August, and have now entered their names into a lottery for a chance to run in the Chicago Marathon next October.
