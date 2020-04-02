As March came to a close, 128 Skagit County residents who had their noses and throats swabbed for testing were officially diagnosed with COVID-19.
Three of them died. Thirteen of them required hospitalization.
Most, though, fought the illness during home isolation.
One of them — the first to test positive in Skagit County — is Susanne Jones, who is living in an RV with her dog in Bow.
“The test is not fun. It feels like they are digging in your brain, then they go down your throat,” Jones said.
She was tested about a week after being notified that a friend had contracted COVID-19 and died.
“Suddenly my annoying allergy symptoms seemed horrifying ... and I thought of all the places I’d been,” said Jones, a 49-year-old former nurses aid.
Since the last time she’d seen that friend in February — in a group involved in square dancing — Jones had visited grocery stores, shopping malls and countless other locations in Skagit and neighboring counties.
“How are we going to keep people safe from me?” Jones said she remembers thinking. “I didn’t mean to bring the plague.”
Although it has been several weeks since she was exposed to the virus, Jones said she is continuing to keep to herself.
“I know I’m probably not contagious, but I’m staying away from people,” she said by phone. “The thought of making someone ill, no. It’s just such a horrible thing.”
Jones has avoided stores and any contact with others. She picks up groceries and dog food from others in parking lot drop-offs.
“I haven’t hugged anybody since Feb. 22, and it’s a long time to not have any human contact,” Jones said.
MILD FOR MOST
Jones is not the only one to assume they were dealing with allergies or a common illness rather than COVID-19.
After returning March 14 from a ski trip in Idaho, Nate Scott of Anacortes thought he had caught a cold or flu on the airplane.
“It was very much the same symptoms you get with flu or cold. It didn’t feel worse,” Scott said. “People think if you get it (COVID-19) you’re going to be deathly ill, and that’s how you know you’ve got it.”
For the 48-year-old Scott, as well as his brother and parents — all of whom contracted COVID-19 — the illness wasn’t severe.
“Our whole family has been fortunate with how mild the symptoms were,” he said.
Scott realized he had more than a cold when he got unusually winded during a walk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says difficulty breathing is a common symptom of COVID-19.
“I’m allergic to cats, and it felt a lot like the same reaction I would get being around a cat. I just couldn’t get the full breath of air and my chest was tight,” Scott said.
He was tested March 21 and added the next day to the growing tally of Skagit County residents confirmed to have the disease.
CONNECTED BY COVID-19
In the month since Jones’ friend died of COVID-19, two other friends in her square dancing group — both in their 90s — have died.
“I know what it’s like to lose friends to COVID-19,” Jones said.
For that reason, she feels a bond with the Skagit Valley Chorale, a choir group that has attracted national attention because a large number of its members have gotten the disease
Like Jones and her square dancing group, the singers of the chorale are friends who perform together and support one another.
Jones said it is devastating for such groups to discover that COVID-19 is circulating among their members, as well as to face criticism for gathering at all.
“My heart just broke (for the chorale),” Jones said of seeing the news. “We have people that were doing something they loved ... and made hard decisions with the best information they had at the time, and to have people be nasty to them I just don’t understand.
“This isn’t a time to waste our energy on blame. It’s a time to care for each other and be compassionate.”
Although Jones is aware that talking about her positive test may bring similar criticism on her and on square dancing groups, she said it’s a risk she’s willing to take.
“I’m normally a big fan of privacy, particularly regarding your health ... but in the middle of a pandemic is not a time to be secretive. Secretiveness is killing people,” she said. “We need to stop blaming people and we need openness about who has it and who doesn’t.”
Not knowing how she got COVID-19 or who she may have passed it on to has haunted Jones in recent weeks.
“As I’m sitting here and watching the cases grow in Skagit and Whatcom counties, the thought went through my head ‘Did I make any of those people sick?’” Jones said.
CONTINUING TO GROW
In Skagit County, the tally has grown since Jones’ case was announced.
Over the weekend, the count exceeded 100 following the discovery of a small cluster at a Burlington nursing home.
In the next two days, another two dozen cases were confirmed.
In Whatcom County, the tally has outpaced Skagit County. By the end of March, Whatcom County had recorded 139 cases and seven deaths.
Meanwhile, in Snohomish County, the number of cases swelled through March to about 1,230, including 33 deaths.
The state Department of Health has been unable to update its data since March 28, due to technical problems. As of that date, 4,896 cases were confirmed in Washington. There were 195 reported deaths, the vast majority of which — 93% — were of patients 60 and older.
In Washington, Skagit County has the highest rate of positive results from COVID-19 testing, with 20.8% of those tested confirmed to be infected.
Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand said Skagit County’s results are likely so high because the county is prioritizing testing patients with COVID-19 symptoms and at high risk due to age or health factors, and because of the spread of the illness among the Skagit Valley Chorale members.
“Group outbreaks like that can really skew to the positive,” he said.
Also a factor is a large number of positive results out of Prestige Care nursing home in Burlington, where 14 of 35 residents and seven of 45 staff have test positive.
“That’s another big cluster that effects our numbers,” Leibrand said.
