SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The 2020 Loggerodeo has been cut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, and with it, the longest-running Fourth of July celebration in the state.
“It was a tough decision,” said Loggerodeo President Dottie Chandler. “We put it off and procrastinated and thought about this and thought about that.
“We weighed the good things with the bad things and while, yes, we all certainly need and could use this over the Fourth of July, with over 10,000 people attending, there is just no way people can social distance. And all it takes is one person to infect a bunch of others. We really had no other choice.”
The economic impacts of the pandemic played a role in the decision to cancel the event.
“A lot of our sponsors, their stores are closed, their businesses are closed, so there is no sponsorship money,” Chandler said. “I’m certainly not going to ask a business who is in limbo right now to try and donate money because that is not fair to them.”
Chandler said it costs between $65,000 and $80,000 to finance the event.
The cancellation means the parade, the chain saw carving competition and the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace are all scratched.
“Unfortunately, we are going to have to cancel the footrace,” said race director Kyle Rutherford. “There was just no way it could go on. We cannot risk the health of the participants and the spectators.”
No decision has been made about the fate of the 86th Annual Sedro-Woolley Rodeo on July 3-4. The plan is to wait until May 4 when Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is to be re-examined.
“The plan is to wait for some guidelines,” said Sedro-Woolley Riding Club President Kristen Hinton VanValkenburg. “We are waiting to see what decision the governor makes and our county officials make. So for right now, we are standing firm.”
Though Loggerodeo is canceled, there is still a possibility that later in the summer the sounds of chain saws could still fill the air of downtown Sedro-Woolley and fireworks could light up the night sky.
“We are hoping to have fireworks and the chain saw carving event sometime in September,” Chandler said. “Everything is still in the ‘let’s see’ stage. We do not have dates yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.