A child waves an American flag from a truck Monday at the Loggerodeo Grand Parade in Sedro-Woolley. The annual Fourth of July parade returned after a two-year hiatus.
Violet Navarro reacts as a logging truck draped in American flags drives by Monday at the Loggerodeo Grand Parade in Sedro-Woolley.
Parade attendees reach out as a hat is tossed their way Monday at the Loggerodeo Grand Parade in Sedro-Woolley.
A man in a flea costume walks the Loggerodeo parade route in Sedro-Woolley on Monday as bubbles are released from the back of a truck.
A member of the Sedro-Woolley FFA walks the Loggerodeo parade route in Sedro-Woolley on Monday with a chain saw.
Herald staff
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Loggerodeo kicked off its final day Monday with the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace and the return of another Fourth of July tradition, the Loggerodeo’s Grand Parade.
The parade, which took a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, made its Loggerodeo debut in 1948.
The parade took about 80 floats through a mile-long route from Sedro-Woolley High School through downtown and along Ferry Street.
Hundreds of people crammed both sides of the route as candy was flung from floats and bubbles filled the air.
The final day of Loggerodeo also included chain saw carving and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned Sedro-Woolley Rodeo.
The festival concluded Monday night with a fireworks show at Riverfront Park.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.