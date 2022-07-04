SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Loggerodeo kicked off its final day Monday with the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace and the return of another Fourth of July tradition, the Loggerodeo’s Grand Parade.

The parade, which took a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, made its Loggerodeo debut in 1948.

The parade took about 80 floats through a mile-long route from Sedro-Woolley High School through downtown and along Ferry Street.

Hundreds of people crammed both sides of the route as candy was flung from floats and bubbles filled the air.

The final day of Loggerodeo also included chain saw carving and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned Sedro-Woolley Rodeo.

The festival concluded Monday night with a fireworks show at Riverfront Park.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.