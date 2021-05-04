SEDRO-WOOLLEY — While there will be chain saws and fireworks at this year’s Loggerodeo, there will be no parades.
“This year’s Fourth of July will be very low key with events,” Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said. “It was important to the city and to the Loggerodeo Board that any events we host meet COVID safety measures.”
Canceled a year ago, a scaled-down Loggerodeo is scheduled to return July 1-4.
“Again, this was another tough decision,” said Loggerodeo President Dottie Chandler. “But with talking with our own health department and with the city, this was the only decision. The kiddie and grand parades are canceled and so is the street dance and carnival.”
Though the chain saw carving contest will take place, the public will not be permitted to roam freely among the carvers.
“The chain saw carving will be completely fenced in,” Chandler said. “Only a certain number of people will be allowed in and, of course, face masks and social distancing will be required.”
The beard contest as well as the Fourth of July Fireworks Show are also scheduled to take place.
Those who come out for the fireworks will be required to stay in their vehicles, said Johnson.
Chandler has her fingers crossed the events will go off as planned.
“It’s my hope that nothing changes,” she said. “But who really knows? By July, we could be in a completely different phase. We just don’t know. This is what we know now.”
Chandler said there are 15 chain saw carvers signed up to compete.
“They are ready to go because a lot of them haven’t been doing anything for over a year,” she said. “And for some of these guys, this is their only income.
“Last year, they had one show and it was in Montana and that was it. One. It was the only show that went off. So these folks are really looking forward to this.”
Johnson said while the city is disappointed with having to cancel some traditional Loggerodeo activities for a second year, it was the only option to protect public health.
