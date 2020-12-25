EDISON — Residents of Edison are remembering one of their own with a deodar cedar tree.
What is being called Dorothy's Giving Tree honors the memory of longtime resident Dorothy Bluhm Urbick, who died in August at the age of 100.
Donations paid for the sapling, which will be planted in Edison and is expected to grow to 25 feet in the next 10 to 15 years. Residents hope it sparks a tradition of giving and a celebration of the holiday season.
"She would be so touched by this. She was such a giving person," organizer Leanne Maskell said of Urbick.
This past Sunday, the tree was put in front of the Edison Café and gift certificates to businesses in Edison, Bow and Burlington were hung like ornaments on its branches.
Those gift certificates were there for the taking.
"People were just overwhelmed," Maskell said. "They wanted to know if they had to pay for them? I told them, 'Of course not, they are free.' We asked them to go shop these businesses because they are having a hard time."
The small tree had 109 gift certificates donated by businesses and members of the community. They amounted to about $1,000.
Urbick was a postmaster in Bow/Edison as well as the president of the Washington State Postmasters Association until her retirement in 1985.
From 1948 to 1976, Bluhm Urbick and her husband Bernie owned and operated the Edison Grocery which later became Bernie's Grocery. The post office was located in the back of the store, and Bernie served as postmaster until a medical issue brought his tenure to an end and brought about Dorothy's tenure.
In her later years, Urbick moved to Samish Island. She would knit and crochet afghans, then give them to people.
Those behind Dorothy's Giving Tree are looking for a good spot to plant it. That spot will be in Edison.
"Her roots were in Edison after she and her husband moved there," Maskell said. "She was such an active community member and such a delightful individual. The Bluhm family said it has to planted there."
