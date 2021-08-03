Sedro-Woolley School Board member Enrique Lopez-Cisneros was the leader to retain his seat when the first round of primary election results were released Tuesday night.
Lopez-Cisneros earned 1,309 votes, or about 46% of the total cast. Challenger Brent Schiefelbein was second in the three-candidate race with 981 votes, or about 34%. Another challenger, Justin Counley, had 551 votes for about 19% of the tally released by the Skagit County Elections Department.
The top two vote-getters when the primary election is certified Aug. 17 advance to the Nov. 2 general election for the seat that represents areas around Samish and Evergreen elementary schools.
Lopez-Cisneros, who was first elected to the board in November 2017, works at the regional Northwest Educational Service District 189 in Anacortes. Schiefelbein is a Sedro-Woolley Public Works employee.
