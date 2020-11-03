State Sen. Liz Lovelett is leading Republican challenger Charles Carrell in the race to retain her seat after Tuesday night's initial vote count.
Lovelett, D-Anacortes, received 49,613 votes, or 74% of votes counted so far in the 40th Legislative District race, compared to 17,208 votes, or 26%, received by Carrell.
"I really am honored to have as much faith and support as I received tonight and excited to carry that momentum to Olympia and make sure we get work done for the people of Washington," Lovelett said late Tuesday.
Lovelett has been a senator since her appointment in 2019 and previously served five years on the Anacortes City Council.
Carrell, a Republican from Burlington, is a Snohomish County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy.
The 40th Legislative District covers northwestern Skagit County, southwestern Whatcom County and San Juan County.
