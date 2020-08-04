First-time Skagit County commissioner candidate Mark Lundsten and incumbent Ron Wesen were sitting first and second Tuesday when early primary election results were released.
Lundsten, a first-term member of the county Planning Commission, leads with 4,540 votes, or about 53% of ballots counted. Wesen is in second, with 3,530 votes or about 41%.
Anacortes business owner Johnny Archibald had 479 votes, or just over 5%.
The top two candidates after all the votes are counted will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Candidates are running to represent District 1, which includes Anacortes, La Conner and west Skagit County.
The county plans to post an updated ballot count at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Election results aren't final until certification, which is set for August 18.
Lundsten said he was "still digesting" the results and that he was eagerly preparing for his general election campaign.
He said he sees his lead over the incumbent as part of a trend in election night results — with new candidates outperforming incumbents in several races.
"Clearly there are some trends here," Lundsten said.
Wesen said the race is too early to call, with an estimated 18,000 ballots left to count.
"Time will tell," he said.
He said he attributed some of his performance to his party affiliation. Nationally, he said he believes Republicans are losing favor.
