LYMAN — The Lyman Town Council has amended the town's 2021 budget and passed its 2022 budget, with both including more revenue than previously expected.
The 2021 budget was amended to include about $126,960 in unanticipated revenue from real estate excise tax and pandemic relief funding.
The 2022 budget of $781,152 was passed after a public hearing Dec. 16. The final budget was an increase over the previous draft of $573,516, thanks to about $207,600 coming from a state Transportation Improvement Board grant.
Town Clerk/Treasurer Debbie Boyd said plans are in place to use the grant for maintenance on Pipeline Road and Prevedel Road, the two main connections from Highway 20 to the town's Main Street, and to use the pandemic relief funding for maintenance and improvements to the town water system.
"We are using all of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money for our water system ... because it's been about 20 years since we put in our well," Boyd said. "We are going to fix everything that isn't working."
For the real estate excise tax, which is likely the result of the sale of a local business, Boyd said the town has options lined up for maintaining and improving infrastructure.
"We have projects in our capital improvements plan that we can use it for," she said.
The Town Council approved a 1% property tax increase the state allows annually. Boyd said local utility rates will remain unchanged.
