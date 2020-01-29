With the possibility of flooding this week on the Skagit River, the town of Lyman declared an emergency Tuesday and called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to prepare to respond in case of continued erosion along the town's riverfront.
"I'm hoping they come and see the urgency, and can do something," Lyman Mayor Eddie Hills said. "I lost about 10 feet in January and the river wasn't very high then."
Northwest River Forecast Center projections suggest flooding could be most severe on the lower Skagit River, where river levels may begin a steady climb Friday, reach the river's flood stage of 28 feet early Saturday and crest at about the river's major flood stage of 32 feet for the Mount Vernon area Sunday.
The river is forecast to recede below flood stage late Sunday.
The upper Skagit River may also reach the major flood stage of 32.5 feet in the Concrete area before cresting. There, the river may reach flood stage early Saturday and recede below flood stage early Sunday.
Hills said with the loss of three homes following flood related erosion in November 2017 and because of continued erosion in the area, he's not taking any chances.
"I don't have a lot of wiggle room there," he said. "It takes about two days for them (the Army Corps) to mobilize, so I can't wait for the river to hit 32 feet before giving them a call."
The Samish River, meanwhile, is forecast to reach its flood stage of about 10.6 feet late Friday and crest at about 12.3 feet early Sunday — avoiding its moderate flood stage of 12.8 feet. The river is forecast to recede below flood stage early Sunday.
Moderate flooding, which Skagit County could see along the Skagit River, means some roads and structures may be inundated and some evacuations may be necessary, according to the Skagit County 2020 Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan Update.
The threshold for major flooding, which may briefly be reached over the week, means extensive inundation and more significant evacuations may occur.
