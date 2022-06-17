Lyman Elementary School sixth grader Anette Ceja (right) dumps a bucket of water onto fifth-grade teacher Brett Skiles on Friday during a last day of school water balloon fight on the playground.
Shawna Tesarik (left), a fourth-grade teacher at Lyman Elementary School, reacts as a water balloon explodes near her during a water balloon fight Friday on the school playground.
Herald staff
LYMAN — Sixth graders and teachers at Lyman Elementary School faced off in a water balloon battle on the last day of school Friday that continued a decadelong tradition.
Kyle Swanson, a third-grade teacher, explained to the students the importance of the water balloon battle.
“This is a rite of passage,” he said.
The students and teachers were each given two balloons for a stationary first round. After both groups threw their first set of balloons, chaos ensued as a free-for-all began.
Once most of the water balloons were thrown, some quick-thinking students moved on to buckets and began dumping water on the nearest teachers.
The battle lasted for a few minutes before most of the teachers were soaked and the balloon cleanup began.
