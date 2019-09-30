LYMAN — Apple cider may not have originated in ancient Sicily, but the mechanisms that help make it — from the lever to the screws of the antique cider press kept at the Minkler Mansion in Lyman — did.
That’s how Bud Meyers, chairman of the Lyman Historical Committee, opened his presentation last week of an antique cider press to a class of fourth graders from Lyman Elementary School.
He told them of Archimedes, who developed the lever and the screw.
“He worked on a screw and he worked on levers,” Meyers said. “He started out as a mathematician ... he developed a screw they could use to raise water, it could raise water out of rivers.”
Yet it was not his genius nor his area of expertise alone that made Archimedes great, Meyers said. It was because he applied himself to learning during his time in the city of Alexandria.
“This city had the biggest library in the world ... all the knowledge they could find in the world, they put in Alexandria,” Meyers said. “It wasn’t just that he was smart, it wasn’t just that he knew mathematics, he went to school. And when he came back, he did great things.”
The fruits of Archimedes’ labors were particularly sweet for the Lyman students as they got to apply his screw and lever to press apples into cider. The machinery was a challenge because as the students discovered, pressing cider becomes harder the more you do it.
While some students rotated a weighty wooden lever around the cider press screw, others chucked apples into the chute.
Soon, there was enough cider to fill a jug, and then some.
The class got to enjoy the tasty result of an afternoon’s work, though not all could agree on whether this field trip was better than classroom learning.
A few of the students discussed the matter in depth, but it was Gwennen Adalarson who came up with what she thought was a proper educational schedule.
“I want to read half of the day ... and make apple cider half of the day,” she said.
Another student suggested the students spend class time reading about making cider, and this was agreed upon as the ideal solution.
Minkler Mansion has been a fixture in Lyman for more than 100 years, and serves as town hall. Field trips to see the historic building are an annual tradition, Meyers said.
“(It allows the children) to get in touch with the history of the town and what things were like,” Meyers said. “In the spring we do a demonstration of how they wash clothes using old-fashioned tubs and ringer, how to churn butter, how to beat carpets to get them clean. It’s all hands-on.”
