LYMAN — The Lyman Town Council passed the town's 2021 budget Tuesday and selected a candidate to fill a vacancy on the council.
The $495,380 budget is a slight increase over the about $485,000 budget passed for 2020 and includes an annual 1% property tax increase that should amount to an additional $414.36 in revenue for 2021.
"It's pretty much almost the same every year," Mayor Eddie Hills said of the budget.
This year, though, the COVID-19 pandemic is creating uncertainty about lost revenue and whether funded projects will be done.
"Since we didn't get the (Minkler) mansion painted this year we'll probably get it done next year, depending on what's going on with COVID — if it doesn't last all of 2021," Hills said.
Looking ahead to 2021, Lyman resident Charleen "Charlie" Bray will be sworn in to fill Town Council Position 1 at the Jan. 12 meeting. She will fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Mark Harris, who no longer lives in town.
"While I could still serve while not being a resident I think it is unfair and would like to step down and allow an individual who lives in town make decisions for the town," Harris wrote in a letter to town officials.
Bray said in her letter of interest for the position that she was raised in Lyman, graduated from Skagit Valley College, works locally at Compass Health and recently relocated to town to raise her children.
Hills and the four current Town Council members — Mike Couch, Ron Hodgin, Jeremy Mast and Mike Swanson — said they were impressed with Bray.
"I personally would be happy to see a young gal on council instead of just old guys," Hodgins said.
The four voted unanimously for Bray to join them.
"I'm really excited to get more involved with the town after coming back here — and it really feels like home," Bray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.