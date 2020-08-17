The Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden announced Monday it would expand its 2021 fair to 10 days — a decision Skagit County officials fear will put their own fair in a tough position.
The Northwest Washington Fair announced on its Facebook page that its event will be held Aug. 12-21, meaning it will overlap three days of the four-day Skagit County Fair. The move had been previously discussed among fair organizers, Whatcom County elected officials and others.
“This move will position us to better fulfill our mission of providing agricultural education, positive competition, wholesome entertainment and lasting memories,” Nate Kleindel, president of the fair board, said in a news release.
Earlier this month, Skagit County Fair manager Aric Gaither sent a letter — also signed by all three Skagit County commissioners — to the Northwest Washington Fair expressing concern about the effect expanding the larger fair could have on Skagit County’s event, scheduled for Aug. 11-14.
The letter said the expansion could pull vendors and crew members from the Skagit County Fair in a year when it will be trying to make up as best it can for the cancellation of the 2020 fair because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“I’m disappointed. I’m really disappointed,” Gaither said. “I think we held a position from the beginning this would hurt us. I think the Northwest Washington Fair held the position it wouldn’t hurt us. We’ll just have to respectfully disagree. But we’ll do our best to work with them and move forward.”
Gaither said he’s seen some chime in on social media against adding dates to the Northwest Washington Fair. He said he appreciates that passion for the Skagit County Fair but hopes people remain civil.
“People get passionate,” he said. “We’ve had good support. But at end of the day, their decision is made and we have to be respectful, even if we respectfully disagree.”
Gaither said some have suggested moving the dates of the Skagit County Fair, but he said with the enormous number of details that go into planning a fair well in advance — as well as the possibility of interfering with other fairs and events — likely keep that from being a viable option.
Instead, Gaither said fair staff and supporters are prepared to aggressively recruit potential vendors and crew for next year’s event.
“The Skagit County Fair can make it forward with extra hard work, planning and recruitment ... hard work can make up for some of the losses,” he said.
The Skagit County Fair typically draws 30,000 over four days to an event that includes animals, rides, food, product vendors and entertainment.
