Carson Macedo celebrates Sunday after winning the feature race on the final night of World of Outlaws racing at Skagit Speedway.
ALGER — Carson Macedo was the big winner Sunday on the final night of World of Outlaws racing at Skagit Speedway.
Macedo set the quick time, won a heat race and dash, then took home $25,000 for winning the main event.
In the feature race, he led 36 of 40 laps for his eighth win on the racing circuit this season.
The nonstop 40-lapper took just over 10 minutes to complete. Officially, there were only two lead changes, but there was drama throughout.
At one point, four cars were in contention for the lead. Most notably, Logan Schuchart led lap 19, and James McFadden challenged in the late going. But neither could keep Macedo down for long.
"I think I just knew what I needed to do tonight," Macedo said in a postrace World of Outlaws news release. "That was the most aggressive, yet smartest I think I've ever driven and that's what I needed."
McFadden finished 1.291 seconds behind Macedo, while Schuchart finished third. It's the 99th podium finish of his World of Outlaws career.
Tour championship contenders Brad Sweet and David Gravel closed out the top five.
Sweet bumped his points lead to 124.
Rounding out the top 10 on Sunday night were Sheldon Haudenschild in sixth, Donny Schatz in seventh, Kasey Kahne in eighth, Trey Starks in ninth, and Wayne Johnson in tenth.
