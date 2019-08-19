MOUNT VERNON — A dozen high school students broke a sweat Thursday as they worked in pairs moving classroom tables into the new Madison Elementary School.
They maneuvered around ladders, hopped over cleaning supplies and weaved through cones, passing a spectrum of painted walls on their way to classrooms filled with unopened boxes.
With only two weeks until classes begin, Madison has a long way to go.
Yet, if one looks past the chaos, it’s easy to see how this brand-new building will effortlessly be able to host about 550 kindergarten though fifth grade students come Sept. 4.
“My grandkids get to go to this school,” said Jefferson Elementary paraeducator Belinda Torseth, who was helping with the move Thursday. “I’m so excited.”
Made possible by $106.4 million bond passed by voters in 2018, the two-story, 79,500-square-foot building cost an estimated $33.6 million.
“We’re just very grateful and thankful for the residents of Mount Vernon who passed this bond,” said Madison Principal Juan Gaona. “The school was overdue, and having it gives a new sense of pride in the community.”
Much like its design of the district’s new Harriet Rowley Elementary School, TCF Architecture prioritized efficiency in building Madison.
In the center of the school is what school district intern and Mount Vernon High School senior Erin Nielsen calls the “cafe-toura-gym:” a gymnasium, cafeteria and stage all in one. During a normal school day, however, the large room can be divided into three separate spaces.
One of the most striking features of the new building is the splashes of red — Madison’s school color — inside and out.
Structurally, staff are excited to see the “learning steps,” an enlarged staircase that offers amphitheater-like seating for students and teachers to work one on one.
These stairs lead to an expansive library, which offers views of the city of Mount Vernon and, on clear days, Mount Baker.
“With the modern facilities and better technology, it’s a place that’s new for them to feel special,” said Gaona. “If you feel good, you do good.”
The school is a far cry from the former Madison Elementary School that once existed on this piece of land.
Constructed in stages during the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘80s, the school had experienced a variety of structural, mechanical and electrical problems. Talk of reconstruction has been going on for years.
“There were rumors (about the build) when we were in the school,” said district intern and Mount Vernon High School senior Rene Serrano. “We were hoping to be in the new building, but it took 12 years.”
Even though Serrano won’t be able to attend the school himself, he is looking forward to being at Madison often with his younger cousins, who are enrolled.
As the interns gave a tour of the building Thursday, they noted the bits and pieces from the old building that are slowly making their way into the new one. These include a large globe, a worn bench and the well-loved climbing wall.
And outside the principal’s empty office, three tiny red chairs were already lined up to await a fresh group of students.
“I’m very excited and just happy that our students are going to be able to have a brand-new facility to learn in and enjoy,” Gaona said.
