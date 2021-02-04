MOUNT VERNON — With their building still essentially closed, staff at Madison Elementary School have had to find new ways to help the school’s families.
On Wednesday, that meant setting up a free clothing drive.
“We just need to help our families,” said school counselor Ann Klitzke. “We need to make sure they’re taken care of.”
The clothing drive, the second time the school has put on such an event, is a COVID-19-safe adaptation of what staff usually do for students, especially around the holidays, Klitzke said.
The school first tried the COVID-19-safe clothing drive last month, and hopes to continue to do it in some format, even as the school district begins to bring some of its youngest learners back into its buildings.
For this month’s clothing drive, the school benefited from donations — in both adult and youth sizes — from Encore on the Boulevard, a thrift store designed to benefit local charities and people instead of reselling clothing outside the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.