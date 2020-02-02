Area rivers have crested, flood waters are receding and local officials are relieved that no major damage occurred over the weekend.
"We stood down our emergency operations center around midnight (Saturday night) after we recovered all our road crews ... because all of the predictions were at or below what they said they were going to be," Skagit County Department of Emergency Management interim Director Hans Kahls said of early forecasts.
He said good communication between county and city and town officials from Mount Vernon to Concrete helped reduce potential impacts, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews helped with emergency projects to prevent flood damage.
"We do have the Corps of Engineers working on two issues, at a dike in Burlington that needed some stabilization ... and up in Lyman where they're trying to mitigate the erosion that was occurring close to the roadway," Kahl said.
Still, a flood warning remains in place for the Skagit River, hundreds remain without electricity as a result of strong winds and more flooding may be ahead next week.
As of about 9 a.m. Sunday, the Concrete area — which Concrete Mayor Jason Miller said wasn't affected by flooding — was most impacted by power outages, according to Puget Sound Energy's online outage map.
An estimated 350 customers remained without electricity in the area, some due to fallen trees and others for reasons still under investigation. In the Sedro-Woolley area, 65 customers were reportedly without power, as were about four customers in the Marblemount area.
Puget Sound Energy estimates power will be restored for many by 6 p.m.
Kahl said the electric company has been working to rapidly restore power, which at one point was down for about 4,500 people.
"PSE is doing a phenomenal job restoring power," he said.
The wind had an impact throughout the county, with emergency crews responding to 35 reports of downed electrical wires Friday and Saturday.
Flood levels, meanwhile, continue declining.
The Skagit River fell below flood stage in Concrete after 11 p.m. Saturday and was at 25.5 feet as of 8 a.m. Sunday. In Mount Vernon, the river crested at 29.5 feet 6 a.m. Sunday.
The Samish River crested mid-Saturday below its flood stage.
With another storm system in the forecast, however, both rivers may by mid-week again begin the climb toward flood stage.
Flooding is possible Thursday into next weekend, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
Flooding and landslides due to soggy ground have impacted several area roads.
The state Department of Transportation has reported northbound and southbound traffic is alternating use of a single lane on Highway 530 due to water over a portion of the roadway between Rockport and Darrington.
Because of flooding, Skagit County closed sections of Swan Road and Debay's Isle Road on Saturday and issued alerts for water over roadways on Grip, Sam Bell, Avon Allen, Walker Valley, Prairie and Baker Lake roads.
Interstate 5 north of Skagit County and several area highways in Skagit, Whatcom and Snohomish counties, were also impacted by water and landslides over the weekend, according to Department of Transportation alerts.
Skagit County also reported two inches of water over Hamilton's South Street, prompting evacuations of some residents. Mayor Carla Vandiver said water levels started decreasing in the town overnight.
In Lyman, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported Sunday morning progress of an emergency stabilization project along an eroding side channel of the Skagit River.
With crews working 24 hours a day since Friday, the corps reported that by 9 a.m. Sunday the trench was completed and two thirds of the boulders brought in to fill it had been placed. The project is expected to be fully complete by Monday.
