MOUNT VERNON — A 19-year-old Sedro-Woolley man accused of murdering a 23-year-old La Conner man is facing new charges related to an attempted jail assault.
Christian Manuel Flores has been charged with two counts of custodial assault and one count of fourth-degree assault in relation to an incident that occurred in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on March 19.
According to court documents, Flores was in the shower when he attempted to attack another inmate.
The inmate was uninjured, but the two deputies escorting the inmate back to his cell suffered minor injuries when they attempted to hold Flores back, the documents state.
The custodial assault charges are Class C felonies, while the assault is a misdemeanor.
Skagit County Superior Court Judge Laura Riquelme set Flores' bail on the new charges at $25,000.
Flores is also charged with first-degree premeditated murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in relation to the death of 23-year-old Douglas J. Gunter, who was shot to death at the Skagit Big Mini Mart on Dec. 6.
Flores was arrested Dec. 11 in Mount Vernon after a Mount Vernon police officer recognized him and took him into custody.
He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and his is bail in that case is $2 million.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.