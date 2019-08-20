The state Department of Health has suspended the license of a man accused of sexually assaulting residents of an Anacortes assisted living facility at which he was working.
Willie Orlando Lawton III, 55, cannot work as a nursing assistant within the state until the charges levied against him in Skagit County Superior Court have been resolved, the department said Tuesday in a news release.
Lawton was charged in April with one count of second-degree rape of a frail, elderly or vulnerable adult, one count of indecent liberties with a frail, elderly or vulnerable adult, and two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.
The incidents, which involved four residents, allegedly occurred over the span of about two years while Lawton was employed at the San Juan Assisted Living Facility, according to court documents.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was released from the Skagit County Community Justice Center after posting $150,000 bail.
His trial is scheduled for October.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.