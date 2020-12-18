A 23-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was arrested Thursday, Dec. 17, after allegedly leading police officers on a chase from Anacortes to Sedro-Woolley.
Anacortes police were called about 3:30 a.m. to a business in the 8000 block of South March Point Road on a report of a burglary in progress, Anacortes police Community Service Officer Karl Wolfswinkel said.
A person had called to report hearing a window break and seeing several people running from the business toward a nearby parked car, Wolfswinkel said.
Swinomish police were in the area and attempted to stop the speeding vehicle, but it drove off, nearly striking a Swinomish police vehicle in the process, he said.
The vehicle was traveling east toward Mount Vernon on Highway 20 at speeds of up to 100 mph, Wolfswinkel said. The vehicle went into Mount Vernon before turning toward Sedro-Woolley, where Sedro-Woolley police officers were able to stop the vehicle using spike strips, Wolfswinkel said.
The man, and his juvenile passengers, were taken into custody.
Another juvenile was located at a gas station near the original crime scene, Wolfswinkel said.
The Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center would not take the juveniles, so they were released to their families and may face charges related to the attempted burglary.
The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of several charges, including reckless endangerment.
Wolfswinkel said officers were able to determine the suspects were not able to gain access to the Anacortes business.
