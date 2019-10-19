MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Toppenish man Saturday morning after he threatened a woman with a knife and attempted to set fire to her apartment.
Police responded at 2:26 a.m. to the 200 block of South Baker Street after the woman called 911 to report she had just escaped her apartment as her boyfriend was attempting to light it on fire, according to a news release from Lt. Greg Booth.
Attempts were made to contact the man inside the apartment, but he refused to come to the door or answer his phone.
Members of the Skagit County Crisis Negotiations Team responded, and over the course of several hours made attempts to talk to the man.
During this period, police used chemical agents in an effort to force the man to communicate with police or exit the apartment.
About 7:30 a.m., after these efforts were unsuccessful, officers forced entry into the apartment where the man was barricaded in a bedroom.
After about 20 minutes of negotiations, the man exited the bedroom and was taken into custody. During his arrest, a struggle ensued, during which an officer was injured.
The injured officer was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment, and is expected to make a full recovery.
The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of domestic violence, arson and resisting arrest.
