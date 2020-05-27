A 35-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling drugs, including fentanyl-laced pills, out of a Mount Vernon motel.
Jacob Marshall Chandler has been charged in Skagit County Superior Court with one count of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and one count of creating, delivering or possessing a counterfeit substance.
According to court documents, the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit has been investigating Chandler’s alleged selling of drugs — including methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit Percocet pills suspected of containing fentanyl — from a motel room in the 300 block of East College Way for several months.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Its use in counterfeit pills has contributed to the deaths of several Skagit County residents.
On at least one occasion, investigators were allegedly able to facilitate the purchase of drugs from Chandler’s motel room, documents state.
A warrant for Chandler’s arrest was issued on May 21.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail.
Skagit County prosecutor Trisha Johnson has filed a notice that she intends to seek a sentence above the standard range, based on Chandler’s recent recidivism.
