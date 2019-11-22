Handcuffs

A 40-year-old man has been charged with first-degree robbery after he allegedly took money earlier this week from a Jack in the Box north of Burlington.

Christian Michael Shorey is being held on $250,000 bail for the Monday incident in which he allegedly pulled into the drive-through about 10:30 p.m. and brandished a gun at the three employees inside.

The employees closed the window and retreated to a safe space in the building. Shorey then allegedly entered the restaurant and took the cash box.

Shorey was arrested Thursday evening after a Burlington Police Department investigation regarding stolen property from Snohomish County led officers to Shorey, according to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested after a foot pursuit, the release states.

The Sedro-Woolley and Arlington police departments as well as the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office assisted the Skagit County Sheriff's Office and Burlington Police Department in Shorey's arrest.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports

More from this section

Tags

Load comments