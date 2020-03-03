Handcuffs

A 29-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was arrested Saturday after an apparent road rage incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun on another driver.

The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. in the 300 block of North Burlington Boulevard in Burlington, said Detective Sgt. Jeremy Kramer.

Officers were able to locate the man and the weapon in his vehicle a short distance away, Kramer said.

He was arrested and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of reckless driving, harassment, unlawful carrying of a firearm and two counts of first-degree assault, Kramer said.

Officers also filed a petition for an Extreme Risk Protection Order against the man. After the order was granted by a judge, officers were allowed to seize additional firearms in the man’s home.

