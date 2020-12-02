A 66-year-old Anacortes man has been charged in Skagit County Superior Court in relation to a Thanksgiving Day incident in which he allegedly stole a car that had two people inside.
Martinous Olyn Moore Sr. is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree taking of a vehicle without permission and possession of a controlled substance for the incident that began at the Anacortes Public Library.
According to court documents, a man and a woman were in a car in the library's south parking lot when they were approached by a group of people, including Moore.
Moore allegedly approached the man, who was in the driver's seat, and allegedly pointed a gun at him, demanding he leave the car. The victim asked Moore if he would really shoot him over a car that was worth $500 and Moore allegedly responded that he would, documents state.
The victim exited the car while Moore and a woman allegedly got into it. The woman got into the back seat, where the female owner of the vehicle was, documents state.
As Moore allegedly began to drive away, the female suspect began hitting the female victim, documents state. The female victim was able to convince Moore to drop her off where she worked, but before that could happen he noticed he was being followed by an Anacortes police officer, documents state.
He then allegedly handed the weapon to the female suspect and let her out of the car, documents state.
The officer stopped the stolen car in the 1000 block of 7th Street, the documents state. The female victim was still in the car.
Moore is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $25,000 bail.
